The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

In case you’ve missed it, the men’s world number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, decided to organise a tennis tournament and now he has COVID-19. Here’s why Djokovic is making Mia “puff”.

Also, some mums haven’t got the memo that we’re all trying to love our bodies. We unpack a listener dilemma.

Plus, former High Court judge Dyson Heydon, singer Justin Bieber, and comedian Chris D’Elia have all been in the news this week. Are we witnessing a new wave of the Me Too movement? If so, why now?

