Search

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 38 minutes

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said
Back
play Episode

In case you’ve missed it, the men’s world number one tennis player, Novak Djokovic, decided to organise a tennis tournament and now he has COVID-19. Here’s why Djokovic is making Mia “puff”.

Also, some mums haven’t got the memo that we’re all trying to love our bodies. We unpack a listener dilemma. 

Plus, former High Court judge Dyson Heydon, singer Justin Bieber, and comedian Chris D’Elia have all been in the news this week. Are we witnessing a new wave of the Me Too movement? If so, why now? 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Officeworks… https://www.officeworks.com.au/campaigns/noteworthy/learning

RECCOS

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

The Meanest Things Our Mums Ever Said

38 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

The Sexy Movie You Really Shouldn't See

41 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Celebrity Couple Who Tricked Donald Trump

41 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Reality Stars Get "Too Confident"

37 minutes  ·  16 Jun 2020

Meghan Markle's Problematic Best Friend

40 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

The 5 Second Procrastination Trick

37 minutes  ·  11 Jun 2020

J.K. Rowling, Not Again

38 minutes  ·  09 Jun 2020

What Provokes Your Inner Pufferfish?

41 minutes  ·  04 Jun 2020

The Worst Photo Op In History

35 minutes  ·  02 Jun 2020

US Protests And The Voices That Matter

39 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  28 May 2020

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

47 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout