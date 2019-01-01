Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has proposed a $300 cash bonus for vaccinated Australians. Meanwhile, New York City will soon implement a vaccine passport system, where people will have to show proof of vaccination to go to restaurants, gyms and other indoor events. All around the world, countries and businesses are getting creative in a bid to entice vaccine-hesitant people to get immunised...so are incentives and vaccine passports are a good idea?

Plus, what is a pseudo-smart person? How to spot someone who is actually smart, as opposed to someone who is pretending.

And, the celebrity Jessie refuses to cancel, & the Matt Damon-Ben Affleck theory that explains why when one of them is doing well, the other isn't.

The End Bits

Recommendations: If you can, Jessie wants you to think about making a donation this Jeans for Genes day.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

