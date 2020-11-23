Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 31 minutes

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid
Back
play Episode

There’s a name you might have been hearing a lot this week. Craig Kelly. He's a federal Liberal Party MP whose areas of special interest are vaccine skepticism and climate-change denial.

Plus, there’s been a turn in the #metoo stories we’re hearing in 2021 and it’s unveiling some horrifying stories about famous men. This week, there’s a new one. Marilyn Manson.

And, can you imagine having slept through the entire pandemic? One 19-year-old in the UK has done just that, after emerging from an 11-month coma. Now his family has to try and explain the Coronavirus to him, even though he himself has recovered from it...twice.

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Holly thinks it might be time to chuck out your old undies with holes in them, and head to the shops for a fresh batch. 

Follow us on Instagram @MamamiaOutLoud 

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  3 days ago

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

43 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

How The Tennis Fiasco Became About A Woman's Hair

33 minutes  ·  19 Jan 2021

Trump's Cancelled, Celebrity Cannibals & Sexy Sex Scenes

37 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

BONUS: Best Books To Read This Summer

20 minutes  ·  05 Jan 2021

BONUS: Word Of The Year

29 minutes  ·  31 Dec 2020

BONUS: Best TV Shows To Binge This Summer

23 minutes  ·  29 Dec 2020

BONUS: Inside Mia, Holly & Jessie's Beauty Bags

33 minutes  ·  22 Dec 2020

Bonus: Recap Of The Year

36 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

The Betrayal Worse Than Cheating

34 minutes  ·  17 Dec 2020

The Friendship Ghosting Dilemma

31 minutes  ·  15 Dec 2020

The Man Kim Kardashian Tried To Save

31 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Introducing What I Eat When...

32 minutes  ·  11 Dec 2020

Stop Telling Women To Stop Being Busy

36 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2020

The Wellness Craze For Your...

28 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout