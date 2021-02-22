The Biloela Family. It's the story we can't look away from this week. What is going on, more importantly, why, and how can this be happening in Australia?

Plus, two of the shows everyone’s obsessed with at the moment tell us something about the kind of people we want to see on screens at the moment - It’s the rise of the self-care anti-hero.

And, does toxic femininity exist? What does it really mean, and how is it impacted by toxic masculinity? Are women raised to hate each other?

The End Bits

Recommendations: Holly wants you to buy a blazer this season. She got hers at Zara.

To sign the petition for the Biloela Family trapped in detention, click here

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

