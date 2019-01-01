News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Mamamia Out Loud

Mamamia Podcasts

The Ageing Supermodel We Can't Look Away From

Employers are on the brink of making a tough decision. Qantas Group is the latest business to announce mandatory vaccination for its employees. Is this the future for Australian workplaces?

Plus, Paulina Porizkova is the ageing supermodel we can’t look away from

And… Has Jessie Stephens been….manifesting? Holly has an assertion that maybe, just maybe, Jessie’s turned...witchy.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: 

Jessie wants you to read The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Listen to her new podcast, Cancelled.

Don't forget, you can get an extra fix of Mia, Jessie & Holly this week with a LIVE Facebook event tonight, to celebrate the launch of Nine Perfect Strangers! Keep an eye on the Outlouders Facebook group for more details, and RSVP to the event here

Download the Mamamia App from your app store!

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

 

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.