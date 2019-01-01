News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

We Stand With Magda

mamamia out loud

11 hours ago · 39 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Actress, writer and kickass woman Magda Szubanski has been featured in a Victorian ad campaign aiming to encourage Victorians to stay strong and focused during lockdown alongside AFL star Tayla Harris, and The Project’s host Waleed Aly. But some people are describing it as “the most offensive and disgraceful ads ever seen on TV” - so why is that? 

Plus, have you ever been criticised by a mate unnecessarily? There’s a term for that now, it’s called “constructive bullying,” and we are here to explain it. 

And, an Instagram post about ashtrays and open beer cans has many people reminiscing about 80s’ childhoods and 80s’ parenting… and it’s giving Mia some feeling.

LINKS

In case you missed Holly’s book launch event, here’s a link… https://www.facebook.com/jessie.stephens.75/videos/10158883175466340

Kee’s recommended SBS special on misinformation … https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/americas-great-divide-obama-to-trump

*Note: Kee said ABC instead of SBS by mistake

Magda’s instagram page… https://www.instagram.com/magda_szubanski/

Glamour’s article on constructive bullying… https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/constructive-bullying-in-friendships

Mia’s instagram post… https://www.instagram.com/p/CEPwJpoJSUc/

RECO

Kee- Black is King on Disney +… https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/black-is-king/7daDvpFdBXPs

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Kee Reece

Producers: Lem Zakharia 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

We Stand With Magda

39 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: I Give My Marriage A Year

40 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Have A Question About Childbirth

40 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Wanted: One Sexy Lesbian

36 minutes  ·  5 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why You're Consumed With Envy Right Now

40 minutes  ·  18 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Strange Story Behind #SaveTheChildren

43 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Jessie's Leaving Home

32 minutes  ·  13 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need A Mop And Bucket

37 minutes  ·  11 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

41 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  07 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

36 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

35 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We're All So Ashamed

31 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

30 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

29 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Don't Mess With Melbourne's Pregnant People

37 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

We Need To Talk About Kanye West

33 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Your Relationships Are Doomed

31 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Straight Women Are Obsessed With Lesbian TikTok

31 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio