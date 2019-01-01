We Stand With Magda

Actress, writer and kickass woman Magda Szubanski has been featured in a Victorian ad campaign aiming to encourage Victorians to stay strong and focused during lockdown alongside AFL star Tayla Harris, and The Project’s host Waleed Aly. But some people are describing it as “the most offensive and disgraceful ads ever seen on TV” - so why is that?

Plus, have you ever been criticised by a mate unnecessarily? There’s a term for that now, it’s called “constructive bullying,” and we are here to explain it.

And, an Instagram post about ashtrays and open beer cans has many people reminiscing about 80s’ childhoods and 80s’ parenting… and it’s giving Mia some feeling.

LINKS

In case you missed Holly’s book launch event, here’s a link… https://www.facebook.com/jessie.stephens.75/videos/10158883175466340

Kee’s recommended SBS special on misinformation … https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/americas-great-divide-obama-to-trump

*Note: Kee said ABC instead of SBS by mistake

Magda’s instagram page… https://www.instagram.com/magda_szubanski/

Glamour’s article on constructive bullying… https://www.glamourmagazine.co.uk/article/constructive-bullying-in-friendships

Mia’s instagram post… https://www.instagram.com/p/CEPwJpoJSUc/

RECO

Kee- Black is King on Disney +… https://www.disneyplus.com/movies/black-is-king/7daDvpFdBXPs

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Kee Reece

Producers: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/