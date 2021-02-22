Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

Who would you want to play you in the movie of your life? Madonna is searching for an actress to play….her. And those up for the job could be forced into an intensive bootcamp led by Madonna. We’re talking singing, acting, and 11-hour dance sessions to answer one question; Is anyone good enough to take on the Material Girl?

Plus, A tiny, tiny skirt has taken over the Internet, but how do we react when teenagers want to wear it?

And our best and worst of the week, which include floods, miserable movies and… cats.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Holly wants you to pay attention to these women vlogging in Ukraine.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Ginni Mansberg

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

