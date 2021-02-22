Maddie Groves is one of Australia’s best swimmers, so why has she pulled out of Olympic Trials, and in doing so basically burned her chance to compete at the Olympics? And how has she flipped the tables with a tweet?

Plus, what is Main Character Syndrome, and do you have it? Are you the main character in your circles or more of a trusty sidekick?

And, our best and worst of the week, including a BIG announcement from Holly.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

