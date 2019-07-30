A Cheat's A Cheat, Unless They're Aussie

Australian swimmers are in hot water over Mack Horton’s selective protests over cheating in the sport. When Chinese swimmer Sun Yang beat Horton at the World Championship recently, he refused to stand on the podium with him because he’d been accused of being a drug cheat. But when Australian swimmer Shayna Jack was suspected of testing positive to illicit substances, Horton was silent. So are we happy to give our own athletes a free pass while judging other countries?

And Meghan Markle was guest Editor on the September issue of British Vogue and predictably people have opinions.

Plus a post about ‘childless millennials’ ruining Disney World for families has resurfaced and it’s peeved tone has people either laughing or vigorously nodding their heads.

TOUR DATES

Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July

Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August

Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elise Cooper, Amelia Navascues and Elissa Ratliff

