It took two years but Meghan Markle has finally released her highly anticipated podcast, Archetypes. What do we really think about it, and what does it tell us about ambition?

Plus, what happens when someone with millions of followers on social media has a meltdown in real time?

And our best and worst of the week, ranging from bums to invites to printers.

