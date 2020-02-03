A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

What’s your COVID routine like nowadays? We’ve asked you and your answers included exercise, getting up super early and pretend-walking into your fake office. Today, we let you Outlouders steer the conversation.

Also, excuse me, but what the hell is a weekend anymore? And now that our days are blending into each other, what differentiates a weekend from a weekday? We discuss.

Mia’s No Filter podcast check ins… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/

Staying in with Emily and Kumail podcast… https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/staying-in-with-emily-kumail/id1503412182

Kids fitness videos with Joe Wicks… https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyCLoPd4VxBvPHOpzoEk5onAEbq40g2-k

Mia- Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/48989365-below-deck

Holly- ‘Come’ the memoire by Rita Therese… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/50622261-come---a-memoir

And, The Apartment movie on Stan

And, the movie Moonstruck on Stan

Jessie- The article by Arundhati Roy ‘The Pandemic is a Portal’… https://www.ft.com/content/10d8f5e8-74eb-11ea-95fe-fcd274e920ca

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

