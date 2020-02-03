A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend
What’s your COVID routine like nowadays? We’ve asked you and your answers included exercise, getting up super early and pretend-walking into your fake office.  Today, we let you Outlouders steer the conversation.

Also, excuse me, but what the hell is a weekend anymore? And now that our days are blending into each other, what differentiates a weekend from a weekday? We discuss.

LINKS

Mia’s No Filter podcast check ins… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/

Staying in with Emily and Kumail podcast… https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/staying-in-with-emily-kumail/id1503412182

Kids fitness videos with Joe Wicks… https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyCLoPd4VxBvPHOpzoEk5onAEbq40g2-k

RECOS

Mia- Below Deck by Sophie Hardcastle… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/48989365-below-deck

Holly- ‘Come’ the memoire by Rita Therese… https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/50622261-come---a-memoir

And, The Apartment movie on Stan

And, the movie Moonstruck on Stan

Jessie- The article by Arundhati Roy ‘The Pandemic is a Portal’… https://www.ft.com/content/10d8f5e8-74eb-11ea-95fe-fcd274e920ca

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

