Are Lip Fillers The New Lower Back Tattoo?

mamamia out loud

16 Jul 2019 · 40 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

James Weir wrote this week about the rise of lip fillers in teen girls, causing us to ask: Is it a good thing, a bad thing, and how much is social media to blame?

And this week, two famous women came out publicly and declared they wouldn't be having children. And a lot of people were uncomfortable with it.

Plus Jessie found herself at a dinner party where one of her male friends said he felt he would be able to ace tennis legend Serena Williams in a match... Which.. well, we have some serious feelings about.

You can buy to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events

TOUR DATES

Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July
Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

