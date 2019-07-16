Are Lip Fillers The New Lower Back Tattoo?

Are Lip Fillers The New Lower Back Tattoo?
James Weir wrote this week about the rise of lip fillers in teen girls, causing us to ask: Is it a good thing, a bad thing, and how much is social media to blame?

And this week, two famous women came out publicly and declared they wouldn't be having children. And a lot of people were uncomfortable with it.

Plus Jessie found herself at a dinner party where one of her male friends said he felt he would be able to ace tennis legend Serena Williams in a match... Which.. well, we have some serious feelings about.

TOUR DATES

Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July
Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett

Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff

