Are Lip Fillers The New Lower Back Tattoo?

James Weir wrote this week about the rise of lip fillers in teen girls, causing us to ask: Is it a good thing, a bad thing, and how much is social media to blame?
And this week, two famous women came out publicly and declared they wouldn't be having children. And a lot of people were uncomfortable with it.
Plus Jessie found herself at a dinner party where one of her male friends said he felt he would be able to ace tennis legend Serena Williams in a match... Which.. well, we have some serious feelings about.
You can buy to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….
TOUR DATES
Melbourne - Malthouse Theatre Thursday 25th July
Hobart - Theatre Royal Wednesday 31st July
Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August
Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August
Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August
Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September
Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September
Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October
Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October
Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November
Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast
END BITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Rachel Corbett
Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Email the show at [email protected]
Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia
Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.