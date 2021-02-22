What will our lives look like once most of us are vaccinated? It's a question on the minds of millions of Australians every day, in particular, those of us in lockdown. We are speaking with Washington DC-based journalist, Amelia Lester, about how very different her 2021 looks compared to 2020, and it's sparked a glimmer of hope in us.

Plus, two very powerful men are being held to account today, and we are here for it.



And the strange story of two rival parenting influencers.

Recommendations: Holly has a family movie night reco, Vivo, on Netflix.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

