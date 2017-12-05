Let Your Freak Petals Fly

Outlouders, last night Jessie stepped into enemy territory. She and twin sister Claire went to the Milo Yiannopoulos "show", and they lived to tell the story... and play the audio.

Also, it’s the question everyone needs to ask. When it comes to relationships - are you a flower or a gardener?

We don't want to alarm you, but if you have arms that are attached to your body - chances are you have an armpit vagina. And you should be ashamed of yourself.

Also, are there some things you just can’t joke about? On comedian Tom Ballard’s new show Tonightley on the ABC - a sketch video was played about how to grow a sexual harasser - and it has a lot of people up in arms...

Show Notes

Your host is Holly Wainwright with Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Your producer and editor is Elissa Ratliff

The Director of Podcasts is Rachel Corbett

Leave us a message on the Podcast phone: 02 8999 9386 or join the conversation on the Facebook page: Mamamia Out Loud

And if you can spare a second, leave a review and rating in iTunes; it helps us massively. Massively.