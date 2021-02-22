Divisive actor/director Lena Dunham is back in the headlines. No, she hasn't been cancelled (again). She got married! Vogue photographs of her very cool London wedding had tongues wagging partly because Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid, and partly because of how Lena now looks. Mia, Holly and Jessie dive in to the problems we face when happiness and healthiness gets attached to body weight.



Keen to watch, read or shop? Get fast, easy access to all Mamamia hosts' reccomendations HERE - only for MPlus subscribers.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Holly Wainwright and Mia Freedman

Producer: Sydney Pead

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.



