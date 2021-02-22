After several of her colleagues shut down their Twitter accounts because of harassment and bullying, the host of ABC's 7:30 program Leigh Sales has taken aim at online trolls and abusers, but not the usual suspects. Today on the Daily Drop, Mia, Holly and Jessie discuss whether Twitter has enough benefits to outweigh the risk of a digital pile on.

Plus Mia is very excited to share the first episode in the new Extraordinary Stories series "Young Talent Time: Australia's Child Star Factory." Listen on MPlus.





