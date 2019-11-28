Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

28 Nov 2019 · 37 minutes

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.
This week, leggings were reportedly banned at a school in Melbourne, after a teacher suggested they were distracting to boys. So, does he have a point? Or are leggings just pants with a bad reputation?

Also, this week Jessie had a near-death experience. And by that we mean she attended John Edward’s Sydney show. After seeing the psychic medium in the flesh she wants to know: Is this a man exploiting people’s grief? Or is he providing closure and peace?  

Plus, surprise surprise, a twitter fight has erupted and it’s all about friendship. A woman named Melissa Fabello shared a template that looks a lot like an ‘Out Of Office’ message… but for your friends. Is the whole concept a little narcissistic? Or do we all need to get better at drawing clear boundaries? 

RECCOS

Holly- Mystify Michael Hutchence 

Jessie- Urban You services and a book by Marian Keyes called Anybody Out There

Mia- Love on The Spectrum Series

LINKS

Mia’s article on leggings- https://www.mamamia.com.au/leggings-are-not-pants-and-other-values-for-your-kids/

Jessie’s John Edward’s recap story- 

https://www.mamamia.com.au/john-edward-psychic-medium-australia/

John Edward on No Filter- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/john-edward-interview/

Richard Lowenstein on No Filter- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/michael-hutchence-mystify/

Overshare link- https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/overshare/

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

