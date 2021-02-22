Over the weekend, we saw hysteria being whipped up by a bunch of headlines that weren't exactly helpful. We're here to make you feel a bit better about this new variant, discussing what we actually know so far and why it isn't the end of the world...yet.

Plus, what does age-appropriate dressing look like in 2021? Holly is recovering from a mutton-lamb 'shaming' that we need to unpack.

And why everyone is talking about an Aussie influencer's wedding...specifically, a fresh twist on an old tradition.

The End Bits

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch The Sex Lives Of College Girls on Binge

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.