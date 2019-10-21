BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup

21 Oct 2019 · 22 minutes

BONUS: How Six Weeks Can Launch A Lady Startup
Hey Outlouders! 

We're quickly popping into your ears today to chat to those of you who maybe are interested in starting your own business venture! 

The host of our Lady Startup podcast Rachel Corbett sits down with Mia Freedman the founder of Lady Startup to chat about how the activation plan can help you change your life. 

So... 

For anyone dreaming of starting their own business, and being their own boss... the doors are open.

The Lady Startup Activation Plan is open now for the very last time this year, and we want you (and your business idea) to join us.

Over six weeks, Lady Startup founder Mia Freedman will guide you through the steps you need in order to launch your business the right way, in a series of videos you can watch anywhere, anytime.

So if you're ready to stop thinking about it, and actually make that first step towards being a Lady Startup - then click here to join -
https://ladystartup.com/activation-plan/?utm_source=website&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=lsu_octpromoepisode

We'll see you there! 

 

