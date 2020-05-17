Search

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

mamamia out loud

a day ago · 43 minutes

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands
After teasing the audience about it for weeks, radio host Kyle Sandilands pulled a prank about having a serious health condition on the TV show 60 Minutes and people were furious. Should we expect more from a news program? And what is it about Kyle that so many Australians find appealing?

Also, dubbed ‘generation boomerang’, 331,000 kids have moved back in with their parents because of COVID-19. Could this change in living arrangements be a good thing? We discuss. 

Plus, what’s Trump planning to do next? Time for Mia’s US check-in.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia, Elise Cooper and Luca Lavigne

