12 hours ago

Kobe Bryant And The Shock Of Sudden Celebrity Deaths
Kobe Bryant, widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Gigi), were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash over the weekend and the world is in shock.  So why do celebrity deaths affect us so much?

And Mia’s recent article on school holidays has gone viral.  She thinks the system is broken but what’s the answer when kids are out of school at 3pm and parents have to work till 5pm?

Plus, in her new docuseries ‘The Goop Lab with Gwyneth Paltrow’, Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other wellness topics.  But are there any parallels to be drawn between Gwenyth Paltrow and pseudoscience advocate Belle Gibson?

