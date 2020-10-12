Subscribe to Mamamia

Mia found herself in the unexpected position of being accused of anti-semitism this week. And it has taught her about something Susan calls a 'double bind.'

Plus, is it time to give up on Kim Kardashian?

And our best and worst of the week, from a hurtful pile on, to Instagram hackers, to Susan getting very, very excited about her new office….

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Jessie wants you to go and see Jagged Little Pill The Musical

Listen to Mia's No Filter with Julia Haart here

Sign up to the Mamamia Newsletter here

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman, Susan Carland

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.