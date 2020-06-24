Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

“How come your English is so good?” is what so many POC in Australia often get asked. So, what are microaggressions? Writer Nama Winston joins us to share some examples of microaggressions she’s subject to all the time.
Also, the question about the female anatomy that men struggle to get right. We discuss.
Plus, what did Jameela Jamil say about Kim Kardashian that got all three hosts fired up?
This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Officeworks…
LINKS
- Nama Winston’s article on microaggressions… https://www.mamamia.com.au/microaggressions/
- Officework’s Noteworthy article on school hacks… https://www.officeworks.com.au/campaigns/noteworthy/10-best-school-life-hacks-for-kids-student-organisation
- Mamamia’s article on how many holes a cis-female has… https://www.mamamia.com.au/how-many-holes-do-women-have/
- Kim Kardashian’s Instagram video… https://www.instagram.com/p/CBw_u1HA_uM/
- Jameela Jamil’s instagram post… https://www.instagram.com/p/CB06mijjcaJ/
RECCOS
Jessie- The podcast The Daily’s episode ‘ The Epidemic of Unemployment’... https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/24/podcasts/the-daily/unemployment-coronavirus-pandemic.html
And
The podcast The Daily’s episode ‘ The Voters Trump is Losing’... https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/25/podcasts/the-daily/biden-poll-trump-election-2020.html
CREDITS
Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Lem Zakharia
