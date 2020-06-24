Uh Oh, We’re Fighting Again

“How come your English is so good?” is what so many POC in Australia often get asked. So, what are microaggressions? Writer Nama Winston joins us to share some examples of microaggressions she’s subject to all the time.

Also, the question about the female anatomy that men struggle to get right. We discuss.

Plus, what did Jameela Jamil say about Kim Kardashian that got all three hosts fired up?

