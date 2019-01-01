The Photo The Kardashians Are Trying To Bury

You might’ve seen or read about a picture of Khloe Kardashian doing the rounds online this week. It's after the juggernaut Kardashian PR machine worked tirelessly to remove all traces of the image, which was apparently posted without Khloe's consent. The whole debacle has us wondering, have the Kardashians created a body and beauty standard even they can’t live up to?

Plus, what is a 'digital leash'? Unions are pushing to let workers untether themselves from the job after hours, but is that a good thing?

And, it's been 20 years since Bridget Jones's Diary hit cinemas around the world. How do we feel about Bridget, two decades on?

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to listen to the podcast Sentimental Garbage.

