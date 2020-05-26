Search

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

mamamia out loud

14 hours ago · 40 minutes

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face
Back
play Episode

“An African American is threatening my life”. This week, a video of a woman named Amy Cooper accusing a black man named Christian Cooper of threatening her has gone viral. At the same time, two other names have been circulating on social media: George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. There is an interesting thread tying all three cases together. We discuss. 

Also, do you make quiet decisions or noisy decisions? It turns out, there’s a ‘right’ answer. 

Plus, Khloe Kardashian has changed her face and the internet can’t stop talking about it. But our ‘woke’ new world is forcing us to question ourselves and ask, is it ever OK to openly discuss a woman’s face?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/

LINKS

Christian Cooper’s viral video… https://www.nytimes.com/2020/05/26/nyregion/amy-cooper-dog-central-park.html

The show Years and Years on SBS on Demand… https://www.sbs.com.au/ondemand/program/years-and-years

Khloe’s face change… https://www.instagram.com/p/CAgYA12BRqi/

The Spill’s podcast episode on Khloe Kardashian… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/khloe-kardashian-photo/

RECCOS

Mia- Famous Youtuber Mark Rober… https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY1kMZp36IQSyNx_9h4mpCg

Holly- This Glorious Mess podcast episode about Andrew’s daughter… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

40 minutes  ·  14 hours ago

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

38 minutes  ·  3 days ago

The Complicated Appeal Of Kyle Sandilands

43 minutes  ·  5 days ago

We Have Podcast Gossip

40 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

When You're An Andy Living With A Hamish

41 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Sex Regrets, We Have A Few

47 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

The Royal Who Wished He Was A Tampon

43 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

The Bosses Who Want You To Work From Home Forever

47 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  09 May 2020

It's Not About Adele

47 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  05 May 2020

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout