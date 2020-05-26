We Can't Talk About This Woman's Face

“An African American is threatening my life”. This week, a video of a woman named Amy Cooper accusing a black man named Christian Cooper of threatening her has gone viral. At the same time, two other names have been circulating on social media: George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. There is an interesting thread tying all three cases together. We discuss.

Also, do you make quiet decisions or noisy decisions? It turns out, there’s a ‘right’ answer.

Plus, Khloe Kardashian has changed her face and the internet can’t stop talking about it. But our ‘woke’ new world is forcing us to question ourselves and ask, is it ever OK to openly discuss a woman’s face?

