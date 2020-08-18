Search

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing

mamamia out loud

13 hours ago · 36 minutes

The Kardashians Won The Game We're All Playing
In Case You Missed It, after the 20th season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs early next year, the show will be over for good. Sharing the news to social media on Wednesday, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kris and Kendall announced that they made the tough decision to say goodbye to the show that put them on the map. Holly has a theory that they are the most influential TV show of the modern age. But Mia doesn’t really agree…

Plus, why parents all over Australia (and probably the world) are taking phones off their kids this week. 

And, feeling tired? Maybe a bit exhausted about the world? 2020 burnout is a real thing and Jessie is here to tell us why...

Mia wants you to watch I Hate Suzie on Stan. 

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

