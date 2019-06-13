Keanu Reeves Is Very Good In Bed

On today's show, we tackle everything from Gwyneth Paltrow's living arrangements to the Adani coal mine. And yes, the fact that Keanu Reeves is apparently good in bed.

The ideal husband, according to Gwyneth Paltrow, is one who lives somewhere else. At least part of the time. In an interview with The Sunday Times over the weekend, Gwyneth Paltrow said she and her husband of less than a year, Brad Falchuk, live in separate homes in Los Angeles for 3 nights of the week. And a lot of you think it’s a good idea. But is it a rich person’s problem or a solution to keeping your relationship fresh?

Plus, a year ago Eurydice Dixon was murdered. But has anything changed since then? Jessie did some research, and you might find yourself surprised.

And we answer a group therapy about a baby and a dog that will give you all the feels.

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

RECOMMENDATIONS

Mia: Lizzo

Jessie: Black Mirror Season 5 on Netflix and Georgie Dent’s book Breaking Badly

You can listen to Georgie Dent’s No Filter episode here: https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/georgie-dent-breaking-badly

Holly: Always Be My Maybe on Netflix

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.