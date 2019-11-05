We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

mamamia out loud

05 Nov 2019 · 43 minutes

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend
Back
play Episode

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden has set a precedent yet again. In a recent video that went viral, Jacinda spent two minutes listing the policies her government has implemented in the past two years - and it’s… overwhelming. Jessie, Mia, and Holly reflect on how much they’ve accomplished in the last two years, and it looks very different. 

Plus, Kiwi singer Lorde has just lost her beloved rescue dog, Pearl, and says she’s too grief-stricken to work. We can’t help but ask, is stoicism dead? And is there something to be said for just ‘getting on with things’?

And, 55-year-old Keanu Reeves is back in the headlines, all because of his new girlfriend. Why are we applauding a man for having a girlfriend roughly the same age as him? And what’s so bad about age gaps in relationships anyway?

This episode of Mamamia Out loud  is brought to you by Gordon's London Dry Gin

MMOL TOUR DATES

Sydney Live Show - Giant Dwarf Theatre Saturday 16th November 

A Night With Mia Freedman tickets available now at https://www.mamamia.com.au/events/ 

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast 

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman Holly Wainwright and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

More Episodes

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

52 minutes  ·  a day ago

I Need To Rant About My Mother-In-Law

40 minutes  ·  3 days ago

How to Start A Brilliant Conversation

41 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2019

What Is The Perfect Age To Become A Leader?

35 minutes  ·  10 Dec 2019

The Self Care You Won’t See On Instagram

40 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Should Christmas Be Cancelled?

31 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2019

Introducing: Overshare

27 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

Leggings ARE Pants. Discuss.

37 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2019

There Are More Than 12 Ways To Be Sexy

36 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2019

The Mental Load of Daughtering

39 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2019

The Interview That Was "Nuclear Explosion Level Bad"

45 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2019

Ok Boomer, Got Any Nudes?

44 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2019

The Conversation Everyone Is Having This Week

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

The Hijacking Of The Bushfire Emergency

42 minutes  ·  12 Nov 2019

Karl Stefanovic Is The Comeback Kid

43 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2019

Introducing: That's Incredible

24 minutes  ·  06 Nov 2019

We're Very Grateful To Keanu Reeves' Girlfriend

43 minutes  ·  05 Nov 2019

The Viral Newborn Rant

39 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2019

In Defense Of The Chaotic Woman

45 minutes  ·  29 Oct 2019

Does Leunig Have A Point?

41 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???