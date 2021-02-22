Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

Tomorrow, closing arguments will be heard in the court saga that's been treated like a reality TV drama for over a month - Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Yesterday, we reached peak celebrity climax when Johnny Depp’s most famous ex, Kate Moss, took the stand. What does it tell us about toxic nostalgia?

Plus, the neighbourly complaint note about the kind of sex you wish you were having.

And our best and worst of the week, which includes toilets, tennis, and hope.

The End Bits:

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to watch Kathy Lette on the ABC's Australian Story

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Emma Gillespie and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

