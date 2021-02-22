Get tickets to our live tour thanks to Priceline Pharmacy HERE.

Queen Elizabeth II is dead. Only two days ago, we were talking about the Queen swearing in the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, and how well she looked. Now, it seems the whole world is in shock. While our views on the Royal Family are complicated, we think the Queen was probably the best of them. Were we ready for her loss? What comes next?

And our best & worst of the week, including a broken heart, the joy of collaboration, and some very hot celebrity tea.

