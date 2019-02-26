What Jordan Peterson Gets Wrong About Women

If you listened to the show last week, you would’ve heard Holly and Jessie saying they were off to see controversial Canadian psychologist and best-selling author, Jordan Peterson live.

Well, that happened and Holly may or may not have been converted to Jordan’s way of life.

Plus, we’ve all heard of work wives, but what about work mums? A work mum is the person at work who you go to for life advice. Jessie thinks it’s problematic but Mia thinks it’s flattering.

And of course, we’ve got an Oscars recap because it wouldn’t be Mamamia Out Loud without one...

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright.

Producers: Elissa Ratliff

