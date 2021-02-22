Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

After braving the crowds at the airport and changing her mind about Alan Joyce's recent comments, Mia is back from an overseas holiday. As many Australians begin to think about venturing overseas again themselves, Mia's here to remind you of all the things you've forgotten about international travel.

Plus, who is Katherine Deves, and why is every politician in the country being asked about her this week?

And are you team Johnny or team Amber? Picking sides in the most toxic celebrity breakup we’ve seen.

The End Bits:

Recommendations: Mia wants you to watch Anatomy of a Scandal on Netflix

If you're planning an overseas trip, check out the Smart Traveller website for what you need to know before you go

Sign up to the Out Loud newsletter here

Follow us on Instagram @mamamiaoutloud

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio Producer: Leah Porges

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.