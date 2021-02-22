Want more Mamamia Out Loud? Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Out Loud, five days a week.

The Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation case is the first 'Trial by TikTok' the world has seen. As #JusticeForJohnny videos continue to attract billions of views, who are these TikToks actually reaching? And what damage is being done by them?

Plus, if you walked into a hair salon and were presented with a questionnaire that read: “Would you like to chat with us, or would you prefer us to keep it quiet?” how would you answer?

And, record numbers of Australians are voting early. Is Election Day dead?



The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Mia wants you to read The Palace Papers by Tina Brown

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Audio producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.