For many of us, making new friends as an adult or even managing the friendships we already have can feel overwhelming. Depending on your attachment style, however, for some it comes easily, and there are people around us who seem to have a built-in knack for forming lasting friendships. Mia, Jessie and Emma discuss what makes someone a 'Super Friend' and what we can learn from them to build more fulfilling friendship circles.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, Emma Gillespie

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges