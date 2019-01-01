Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

Since restrictions have been eased in most states this weekend, Holly went and visited her brother-in-law, Jessie saw her family, and Mia went for a haircut. But what about the people we’re not seeing? Is this a new form of lockdown guilt we’re experiencing?

Also, democratic nominee Joe Biden has been accused of sexual assault by a former senate-aide named Tara Reade (not the actress by the way). So, what does this mean for the election?

Plus, women who have just given birth are finding themselves on a Skype call with Kate Middleton. How would you feel about chatting with the Duchess of Cambridge minutes after your placenta’s been pulled out? We discuss.

This episode of Mamamia out loud is brought to you by Natural Chip Co’s Veggie Rings... https://www.snackbrands.com.au/ncc-veggierings

RECCOS

Jessie- The Elizabeth Gilbert interview with Russell Brand… https://player.fm/series/under-the-skin-with-russell-brand/ep-130-create-yourself-with-elizabeth-gilbert

Mia- help Mia soothe her sore skin

Holly- #bossbitch on instagram https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_qAPQaDIrf/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at outloud@mamamia.com.au

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia- https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/