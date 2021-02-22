Don't miss out on tickets to our upcoming tour, sign up for the Out Loud newsletter: https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

US President Joe Biden gave a big speech on the weekend, the most passionate address of his presidency so far. It's got us wondering... have we given up on bridge-building?

Plus, is the concept of ‘maternal instinct’ bad for women?

And when it comes to Meghan Markle… is it ok to switch sides?

The End Bits:

Subscribe to Mamamia

RECOMMENDATIONS: Holly wants you to watch Welcome to Wrexham on Disney+

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

CREDITS:

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Become a Mamamia subscriber: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.