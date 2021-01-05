Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck

mamamia out loud

12 hours ago

Trump's Final Humiliation & Mia's Neck
It's the inauguration conversation Out Louders have been waiting for. Mia, Holly and Jessie dissect the highs and lows of a week in Washington the world won't soon forget. 

Plus, Amelia Lester joins us on the phone from Washington DC. Her husband works in congress, she details what it was like not knowing if he was safe during the recent riots, and tells us what the mood has been like since. 

And, Best and Worst is back. Jessie has exciting book news, Mia is worried about her neck, and Holly's excited for her dad.

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Mia is obssessed with sunscreen right now (and always.) She thinks you should try Hamilton's Everyday Face, La Roche Posay's Anthelios invisible fluid and the whole Sun Sense range. You can see Samui Carter's hats and visors here

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman, and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures

