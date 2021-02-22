Subscribe to Mamamia



Jessie can't stop clicking on articles about the body language between the Prince and Princess of Wales. How do royal marriages differ from others, and why do we expect romance from what was historically accepted as a political arrangement?

Plus, is it wrong to ask guests at your baby shower to leave if they don’t bring a gift? A viral video has the internet divided on present etiquette.

And what happens when you don’t have anything to talk about with your partner on date night?

