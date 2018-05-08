Job Interviews and Morning Sickness Don't Mix

How do you go about getting a new job when you are pregnant? We’ve got a group therapy question that has Holly and Mia a bit conflicted.
Plus, How do you police consent? This week, Four Corners told the story of Saxon Mullins, a young woman whose sexually assault in Sydney's Kings Cross was the beginning of a five-year legal ordeal.
And is it problematic to have a special section of books for Single Women?
The End Bits
Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman
Producer: Elissa Ratliff
COME TALK TO US
Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.
GET IN TOUCH:
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at outloud@mamamia.com.au
Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.
Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.