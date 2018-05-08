Job Interviews and Morning Sickness Don't Mix

How do you go about getting a new job when you are pregnant? We’ve got a group therapy question that has Holly and Mia a bit conflicted.

Plus, How do you police consent? This week, Four Corners told the story of Saxon Mullins, a young woman whose sexually assault in Sydney's Kings Cross was the beginning of a five-year legal ordeal.

And is it problematic to have a special section of books for Single Women?

The End Bits





Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens and Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group here.

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.