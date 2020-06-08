J.K. Rowling, Not Again

What do Black Lives Matter activists mean when they say let’s ‘defund the police’? Holly’s here to explain what the movement is all about, who’s already doing it, and whether it might also work here in Australia.

Also, how far can a company go when it comes to a dress code? From weighing people, to instructing employees how to wear their hair, we discuss.

Plus, what is a TERF and why is Harry Potter cancelled? Mia goes through J.K. Rowling’s most recent comments against transgender people.

LINKS

The Quicky episode featuring Stan Grant… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/police-profiling-stan-grant/

Mamamia’s explainer on ‘defund the police’... https://www.mamamia.com.au/defund-the-police-australia/

A New York Times explainer article on the notion of ‘defunding the police’... https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/08/us/what-does-defund-police-mean.html

RECCOS

Mia- Love Life on Stan… https://www.stan.com.au/watch/love-life?gclsrc=aw.ds&&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIvYna4Mb26QIVxA0rCh2oAArkEAAYASAAEgJEx_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

CREDITS

CONTACT US

