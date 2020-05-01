Everything We Ever Did Wrong

US talk show host Jimmy Fallon is the latest person to be slammed for a historic blackface incident which took place nearly 20 years ago. So, if you’re a public figure in 2020, should you just go ahead and confess to everything you’ve ever done wrong? Or just hold your breath until someone else finds it?

Also, the Internet has given birth to the ‘Wine Mum’. Is this identity problematic? Or actually quite feminist? We discuss.

Plus, actress and comedian Celeste Barber ended up raising $51 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service during Australia’s bushfire crisis. The Supreme court ruled that the donated money could not be given directly to volunteers, victims or shared with other charities. What can we learn from this?

