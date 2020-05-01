Search

Everything We Ever Did Wrong

15 hours ago

Everything We Ever Did Wrong
US talk show host  Jimmy Fallon is the latest person to be slammed for a historic blackface incident which took place nearly 20 years ago. So, if you’re a public figure in 2020, should you just go ahead and confess to everything you’ve ever done wrong? Or just hold your breath until someone else finds it? 

Also, the Internet has given birth to the ‘Wine Mum’. Is this identity problematic? Or actually quite feminist? We discuss.

Plus, actress and comedian Celeste Barber ended up raising $51 million for the NSW Rural Fire Service during Australia’s bushfire crisis. The Supreme court ruled that the donated money could not be given directly to volunteers, victims or shared with other charities. What can we learn from this?

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Fantastic Furniture https://www.fantasticfurniture.com.au/

LINKS

The Atlantic’s article on ‘Wine Mums’... https://www.theatlantic.com/family/archive/2020/05/wine-moms-explained/612001/

The Bookclub podcast episode with Paulina Simons… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/mamamia-book-club/paullina-simons/

RECCOS

Holly- The Quicky’s episode on Postlockdown… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/post-lockdown-your-office-has-new-rules/

Jessie- The book Tully by Paulina Simons… https://www.booktopia.com.au/tully-paullina-simons/book/9780006490012.html

And, 

Holly’s book ‘I Give My Marriage A Year’... https://www.booktopia.com.au/i-give-my-marriage-a-year-holly-wainwright/book/9781760789008.html

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

