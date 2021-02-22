Subscribe to Mamamia for unlimited access to Mamamia Out Loud

The Prime Minister wants renters to buy a house, but is everything as it seems, or were his comments taken out of context?

Plus, why everyone is acting so…weird. If you think people are behaving worse, from a televised slap to an increase in car accidents, to outbursts of rage, you would be right.

And our best and worst moments of the week, which range from budget things to iso and eyeshadow.

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Susan Carland and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie



Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

