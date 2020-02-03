Jessie Is In Quarantine

What is it like to be in self-imposed isolation with a bountiful stock of toilet paper and nowhere to go? Our very own Jessie Stephens knows because she’s in quarantine at the moment after returning from her holiday in Japan. She joins in remotely and we unpack what happened with the COVID-infected GP, Chris Higgins. Also, Married at First Sight’s Seb told wife Lizzie that she should up her fruit and veggie intake and that, in his eyes, she’s the “unhealthiest person” he’s ever met. We ask, is it ever appropriate to make comments about your partner’s health? If so, where do we draw the line? Plus, Mia’s been binging on all the Harry and Meghan media coverage over the last few days and, as a result, she’s formulated her own controversial theory on making big decisions while breastfeeding. We discuss. LINKS The latest Quicky episode on Harry and Meghan… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/battle-royale-how-meghan-and-harry-won-the-pr-war-for-hearts-and-minds-for-now/ CREDITS Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens, and Holly Wainwright Producer: Lem Zakharia CONTACT US Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386 Via our email at [email protected]   Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/ Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

