Search

Jessie's Leaving Home

mamamia out loud

10 hours ago · 32 minutes

Jessie's Leaving Home
Back
play Episode

Australian writer and feminist Clementine Ford is being criticised for making money. We discuss whether there’s a bit of a double standard, and why - when it comes to money - women appear to be particularly tough on each other.  

Also, did you know that one in two women don’t know how to insert tampons properly? Thankfully, Tampax’s “Tampons and Tea” ad deciphers this vaginal mystery. But why has it taken us so long?

Plus, we’re introducing a new segment. What are the best and worst moments of the week? We discuss. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Aus Post… https://auspost.com.au/dear-australia

LINKS

Patreon.com… https://www.patreon.com/

Tampax’s ad “Tampons and Tea”… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9X0LpyXMnjg

Judy Blume’s book ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’... https://bit.ly/2XUbJoH

Holly’s virtual book launch… https://www.facebook.com/events/306252953945889

The Spill podcast… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-spill/

RECCOS

Holly- The Hidden Sea wine… https://thehiddensea.com/

And, Mia- reporting posts, stories and accounts for false information on instagram

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Jessie's Leaving Home

32 minutes  ·  10 hours ago

We Need A Mop And Bucket

37 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Where Reality Stars Can Go To Make Real Money

41 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Pop Up: The Quicky: Stories From Inside Melbourne's Stage Four Lockdown

12 minutes  ·  7 days ago

The Gwyneth Paltrow Essay We Need To Unpack

40 minutes  ·  06 Aug 2020

The Aussie Man Who Broke Donald Trump

36 minutes  ·  04 Aug 2020

In Tough Times, We're Bonding Over An Ugly House

35 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

We're All So Ashamed

31 minutes  ·  30 Jul 2020

A Feisty Debate About Instagram's #ChallengeAccepted

30 minutes  ·  28 Jul 2020

The Bunnings Incident That Stopped A Nation

29 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Don't Mess With Melbourne's Pregnant People

37 minutes  ·  23 Jul 2020

We Need To Talk About Kanye West

33 minutes  ·  21 Jul 2020

Why Your Relationships Are Doomed

31 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Why Straight Women Are Obsessed With Lesbian TikTok

31 minutes  ·  16 Jul 2020

Two Sexy Men. One Sexy Woman

33 minutes  ·  14 Jul 2020

Can The Prime Minister Ever Really Go On Holiday?

34 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

The Word We All Need To Stop Saying

35 minutes  ·  09 Jul 2020

We’ll Be Better At Lockdown This Time

41 minutes  ·  07 Jul 2020

The Unease About Melbourne's Hard Lockdown

45 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Introducing Quizzish: Battle One: Ada Nicodemou VS Lynne McGranger

34 minutes  ·  04 Jul 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout