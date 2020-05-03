Search

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 43 minutes

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother
Back
play Episode

Before the recommencement of the 2020 NRL season, a number of safeguards were put in place. In line with Scott Morrison’s “no jab, no play” policy, all players were advised to have the flu injection to ensure the safety of all teams. Now, two players have lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine, and a subset of the league are furious. How do we feel about people’s jobs being conditional upon being vaccinated? 

Also, chef and writer Alison Roman is being widely criticised for comments she made about Marie Kondo and Chrissy Teigen. We discuss.

Plus, when Jessie was 14, she stumbled upon a hidden birth certificate. 11 years later, her mother revealed that the certificate belonged to a brother she'd never met. A year ago, Jessie met Andrew and she tells us how she found out, how she felt, and what her relationship is like with Andrew now. 

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Readly. Get your one month free by sign up via www.readly.com/mamamiaoutloud

LINKS

No Filter’s episode on Jessie’s brother Andrew… https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/when-anne-met-andrew/

Jessie’s article on her brother Andrew… https://www.mamamia.com.au/adoption-australia/

RECCOS

Jessie- After Life Season 2 on Netflix… https://www.netflix.com/au/title/80998491 

And Boost Juice… https://www.boostjuice.com.au/

Mia- Lennon Stella’s album on Spotify… https://open.spotify.com/album/3nP0DOBWPfEToiDGMXZCAb

Holly- Little Women on Itunes… https://itunes.apple.com/us/movie/little-women/id1489251504

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens, Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright

Producer: Lem Zakharia and Luca Lavigne

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

More Episodes

Chrissy Teigen, Anti-vaxxers and Jessie's Secret Brother

43 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

BONUS: What Do Daughters (Really) Think Of their Mums?

24 minutes  ·  2 days ago

It's Not About Adele

47 minutes  ·  4 days ago

There Are Two Types Of People And One Of Them's Infuriating

46 minutes  ·  6 days ago

Joe Biden Says He Didn’t Do It

43 minutes  ·  03 May 2020

Adriene Mishler: The Patron Saint of Isolation

42 minutes  ·  30 Apr 2020

The Reason Reality Stars Are So Thin

44 minutes  ·  28 Apr 2020

Ellen DeGeneres and the Slippery Slope of Likeability

45 minutes  ·  26 Apr 2020

When Your Partner's Friends Really Don't Like You

38 minutes  ·  23 Apr 2020

Every Relationship Has A Sexual Tipping Point

43 minutes  ·  21 Apr 2020

The Blondes Are Not Okay

41 minutes  ·  19 Apr 2020

The Great WFH Bra Debate

42 minutes  ·  16 Apr 2020

Just Come Clean, Pete Evans

41 minutes  ·  14 Apr 2020

A Very Different Easter Long Weekend

37 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2020

The Generation That's Really Nailing Isolation

37 minutes  ·  07 Apr 2020

Can a Pregnant Woman Go Jogging While Eating a Kebab?

43 minutes  ·  05 Apr 2020

The Great Relationship Accelerator

45 minutes  ·  02 Apr 2020

Team Joe Or Team Carole: Talking About Tiger King

44 minutes  ·  31 Mar 2020

The Unexpected Silver Lining

35 minutes  ·  29 Mar 2020

Coronavirus Is Changing The Way We Look

41 minutes  ·  26 Mar 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???