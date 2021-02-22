Is Jenny Morrison the Prime Minister's 'secret weapon'? The promos in the lead-up to last night's 60 Minutes special seemed to suggest that much... But what did we really learn about the PM's wife? And what has the interview revealed about what we expect from the partners of our leaders?
Plus, a very famous Australian is about to become a dad for the first time at 50, and it’s sparked a conversation about fertility inequality.
And, Jessie thinks her brain is broken. What's she doing to fix it?
CREDITS
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges
