Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her struggle to get pregnant. What does it tell us about biological clocks and how we treat childfree women? Plus, the argument we’ve been bursting to have about the accompanying photoshoot…



And… our best and worst of the week which includes a viral video, sons, and Jessie's embarrassing on-stage moment.

